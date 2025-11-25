Nifty stalls below 26,000 as expiry-day caution keeps markets locked in a tight range

Metals offered some support, benefiting from firm cues in overseas commodity markets and renewed buying interest from domestic funds. However, the sector’s gains were not strong enough to lift overall sentiment. Broader markets mirrored the cautious environment, with mid- and small-cap indices trading almost unchanged and showing signs of consolidation after a period of strong traction.

Investor behaviour reflected the usual restraint seen on days of futures and options expiry. Many participants preferred to avoid large directional bets, leading to lower intraday volatility and limited risk-taking. Traders also kept an eye on foreign investor flows, which remained muted despite improving expectations worldwide that the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing for a rate cut in December. That development has helped lift overseas equities, but the enthusiasm has yet to translate into robust buying in Indian markets.

Technical indicators suggested that the Nifty is encountering firm resistance near the 26,000–26,200 zone. Its inability to break through this barrier added to the consolidation pattern. On the downside, analysts see a comfortable support range around 25,600 to 25,800, giving the market enough space to absorb mild selling without threatening the broader uptrend.

The overall picture through mid-morning was one of measured trade, marked by selective sector movements and an absence of strong institutional cues. With global signals steady but not emphatic and domestic traders cautious ahead of expiry, the market continued to move sideways, waiting for a clearer catalyst to set direction.