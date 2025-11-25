Tata Motors launches Sierra at Rs 11.49 lakh, eyes 20-25% share in SUV segment

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) on Tuesday revived the Sierra nameplate by launching the ‘premium’ mid-size SUV at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh. Bookings of the Sierra start from December 16 and deliveries will commence on January 15, 2026.

With the fresh launch, the carmaker expects a significant jump in SUV sales. TMPVL Managing Director & CEO Shailesh Chandra said that Tata Motors currently holds a 16–17% share in the SUV segment, and the Sierra is expected to lift this to 20–25% once production is fully ramped up. He also expects the SUV contribution to the company's overall sales to be upward of 70% following the Sierra launch.

The homegrown auto major is confident that Sierra will connect with the consumers on the back of its iconic design, enhanced safety and premium features. “The mid SUV segment has long been India's favourite, but in recent years, it has stagnated in terms of innovation,” said Chandra as Tata’s newest product will compete against established models such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The segment recently saw the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris and is expected to see more launches in the coming year with Renault confirming the return of its Duster SUV. Tata also has the Curvv SUV and a slightly bigger Harrier SUV in its lineup.