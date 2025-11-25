Yatra sees leadership changes as Siddhartha Gupta appointed CEO, Dhruv Shringi becomes Executive Chairman

Amid a spree of leadership changes at India Inc., travel platform Yatra Online on Tuesday announced a leadership transition with Co-Founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi being elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the board. The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its chief executive officer (CEO).

In his new role, Yatra said that Shringi will guide their long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the Board and leadership team.

"With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and Saas aligns perfectly with Yatra's B2B-first strategy. Yatra has always been ahead of the curve in anticipating the needs of businesses, and with Siddhartha's expertise, I am confident we will not only consolidate our leadership in India but also unlock new growth opportunities globally,” said Shringi.