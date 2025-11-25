Yatra sees leadership changes as Siddhartha Gupta appointed CEO, Dhruv Shringi becomes Executive Chairman

Amid a spree of leadership changes at India Inc., travel platform Yatra Online on Tuesday announced a leadership transition with Co-Founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi being elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the board. The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its chief executive officer (CEO).
In his new role, Yatra said that Shringi will guide their long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the Board and leadership team.
"With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and Saas aligns perfectly with Yatra's B2B-first strategy. Yatra has always been ahead of the curve in anticipating the needs of businesses, and with Siddhartha's expertise, I am confident we will not only consolidate our leadership in India but also unlock new growth opportunities globally,” said Shringi.
Gupta has over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS. His leadership track record includes senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas.
“I am excited to join Yatra at such a pivotal point in its journey…My focus will be on accelerating growth, enhancing our technology and service portfolio, and delivering greater value to our customers,” said Gupta. Over the past 12 months, Yatra claims that it has onboarded 148 new corporate clients representing an annual potential business worth Rs 700+ crores.
The changes at the top management of the travel company come as India Inc is grappling with top executive exits and frequent leadership changes. In recent times, companies such as Birla Opus, Britannia and Nestle have seen changes in top management.
According to a Spencer Stuart CEO Transition Study, 16 chief executives of BSE 200 firms stepped down in the first half of 2025, a rate last observed at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with nearly 40% of transitions taking place within three years. The study covered appointments between January 2020 and July 2025.