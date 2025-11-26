Canara Bank set to launch Rs 3,500-crore bond sale

MUMBAI: Expecting a pick-up in credit demand, the state-run Canara Bank is set to launch a Rs 3,500-crore bond sale, emerging as the first bank in the current financial year to tap the additional tier-1 (AT1) bond market.

This will strengthen the Bengaluru-based lender’s core capital base and support its future growth plans.

The Basel III-compliant AT1 bond sale will hit the markets on Friday on the electronic bidding platform of the NSE, the bank said in a statement Wednesday.

The proposed issue is structured around a base component of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore to meet strong investor demand, the statement said but did not offer a guidance on the coupon rate.

The AT1 bonds market has been in a lull for long and the success of the opening issue this fiscal is likely to nudge others to follow suit .

The AT1 bond issue forms part of the broader capital raising programme of Canara Bank of up to Rs 9,500 crore for the year, combining tier-1 and tier-2 instruments to bolster regulatory capital ratios under Basel III norms.