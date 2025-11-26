China chooses pricier US soy as Trump–Xi call signals trade reset

Yet this latest buying spree signals renewed confidence in US–China trade ties. Despite US soybeans being more expensive than Brazilian alternatives — even after freight and handling costs — China appears willing to absorb the premium. The willingness to pay more suggests that the renewed purchases may be driven not purely by near-term price economics, but by broader “reset” in trade relations and strategic signalling from Beijing, likely influenced by recent diplomatic overtures and the renewed dialogue between Washington and Beijing.

For American soybean producers and exporters, the turn of events offers a welcome lifeline. After months of weak demand and uncertainty, the new orders could help stabilise export volumes and provide some relief from the slump. Still, analysts caution that the current volumes — though significant — are modest compared to the traditional annual flows to China. The market is waiting to see whether this is the start of sustained buying, or simply a politically driven short-term burst.

Looking ahead, the key questions remain: will China continue to source soybeans from the U.S. at these price levels once shipments begin? Will private Chinese buyers — beyond state-run firms — follow through? And how will competitors, especially Brazilian exporters, respond if U.S. soybeans gain even a partial foothold again? The answers will help clarify whether this wave of purchases represents a durable shift in global soybean trade dynamics or just a symbolic boost tied to current diplomatic winds.