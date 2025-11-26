Govt approves Rs 7280 crore scheme to promote manufacturing of rare earth magnets

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday has approved a Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM) with a total financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore. This includes sales-linked incentives worth Rs 6,450 crore on REPM sales for a period of five years.

According to the government, the scheme will support the creation of integrated manufacturing facilities covering the entire value chain—from the conversion of rare earth oxides to metals, metals to alloys, and alloys to finished REPMs. The initiative will create a manufacturing capacity of 6,000 Metric Tons Per Annum (MTPA), including five units with capacities of 1,200 MTPA each. The scheme will run for seven years, including two years for setting up manufacturing units.