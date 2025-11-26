Govt to relax quality control norms for footwear, electronics components

The government is planning to relax Quality Control Order (QCO) norms for footwear and electronics components manufacturing to boost domestic production and exports. According to industry sources, a high-level committee, constituted by the Cabinet Secretariat, has recommended that several QCOs be either fully revoked or deferred by one to two years. The committee has been set up to remove regulatory barriers and establish a ‘modern, flexible, and trust-based framework for non-financial sectors regulation’.

At present, there are 191 QCOs covering 773 products, ranging from furniture and footwear to door hinges, steel, textiles, petrochemical products, and engineering goods, with several more under consideration.

The government has already revoked QCOs on synthetic fibres, yarns, plastics and polymers, and base metals. It is also considering suspending the implementation of certain QCOs in steel product categories, except those covering construction materials, pressure vessels, and pipes. The government also plans to revoke the Steel Monitoring System and the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for the import of non-QCO steel grades.

"The QCO measures have been relaxed for the time being to ensure that the domestic manufacturers scale up. The relaxation will be there till the time the domestic industries upgrade themselves. We are also seeking consultations from other ministries and it will be an ongoing process," said an official from the commerce ministry.