Mukesh Ambani meets Samsung Chairman in Seoul to discuss expanding their partnership

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, met Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong in Seoul to discuss expanding their partnership.

According to reports, they discussed partnering in new areas, including data centers and sixth-generation (6G) technology.

The Korea Times reported that Mukesh and Akash were in South Korea recently and held meetings with Lee Jae-yong and senior executives from several Samsung affiliates at the company’s offices in the Seocho District, Seoul.

Another publication, The Chosun Daily, reported that Mukesh Ambani was briefed on key business developments and new initiatives at Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, Samsung SDI, Samsung C&T, Samsung Heavy Industries, Samsung E&A, and the Samsung Human Resources Development Center. Demonstrations included Samsung’s upcoming ‘Galaxy XR’ extended reality headset and micro RGB display technology.

This meeting comes at a time when Reliance, back in India, is rapidly expanding into new-age sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers, areas in which Samsung and its affiliates already have a strong presence.

Samsung and Jio have a long-standing relationship: the South Korean company partnered with Reliance in 2012 to build Jio’s nationwide 4G network. It is also working with Indian telecom operators on 5G initiatives.

According to The Korea Times, Samsung expects to deepen its collaboration with Reliance in areas such as 6G network equipment, AI data centers, and energy storage systems for data center operations.