myTVS crosses 10 million active service subscription, may launch AgenticAI car services in Feb

He also said that by February 2026 we are planning to launch Agentic AI framework, completely managed by Agents which can help and manage the service better for the vehicle. Talking about the ecosystem, Raghavan said; “We have 20-plus vehicle manufacturers, over 100 parts manufacturers, 15 financial services and insurance companies and 10 last-mile EV startups which are on the platform. This all is being serviced by over 1,100 myTVS brand service networks and over 1,000 mobility touchpoints across the country, providing 60 to 120 mins service at sight and service at home. This has helped us grow on a CAGR of 30-40 percent in the last four years.”

He added that myTVS has become EBITDA profitable in the first five years of launching the platform, the fastest to become in India. He said service subscription is adding major portion to the profitability of the company. “We have also seen our to fleet business going up sharply in the last few quarters,” he said.

myTVS aims to cross 2,500 multi-brand service networks in the next two years. As of the now the company has around 2,200 service touchpoints across the country, making second after the Maruti Suzuki in terms of service touchpoints. Raghavan said; “We are offering widest range of services, including the valuation of car if someone wants to sell.”

Talking about its quick commerce in mobility sector, the MD said that the company will set up 100 dark stores across the country by March 2026 and aiming to open 250 such stores by a year later. He added, “because of our digital catalogue, more than 1.2 crore parts to choose, we are few globally 70-75% of the parts requirement of the garage.”

Raghavan said that nearly 52 clients out of the 100 customers are repeating their services with myTVS. “We have services in over 200 towns and by next year we should reach 600 towns.” Speaking about electric vehicle service collaboration with Vinfast and other companies, he said that out of the 1,100 service networks, we have upgraded 120 to 150 as myTVS electric. “This is not just for Vinfast India but other last-mile mobility start-ups who need EV fleet like MoEVing and Lithium Urban Technologies. They all are using our services.”

myTVS will expand its services in West Asia and Africa and these two markets remain its main focus, the managing director said. The MoUs signed with Transguard Group for transforming the automotive, aviation and supply chain sectors in the UAE. “They have fast-growing after-sales markets and of similar size of India,” he added.