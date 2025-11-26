No systematic bias in inflation forecasts, errors a global problem: RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta

MUMBAI: Asserting that there is no systematic bias in the RBI's inflation forecasts, which are set for review now along with base years of GDP and IPP baskets, deputy governor Poonam Gupta said recurring forecast errors were a global phenomenon.

Gupta, who is in charge of the monetary policy department, also said the central bank, which is the repository of all key macro-data from the monetary and fiscal angles, is planning to offer monthly balance of payments data to provide more timely insights into the nation’s external position amidst global trade shifts.

She was addressing a ‘Pre-release consultative workshop on base revision of consumer price index, gross domestic product and the index of industrial production', chaired by Mahendra Dev, the chairman of the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister, along with Saurabh Garg, secretary in the statistics and programme implementation ministry, here on Wednesday.

The central bank is also looking to offer the balance of payments data, which are a key indicator of the country's external position, on a monthly basis, against the present system of sharing them quarterly, Gupta said.

The concerns over inflation forecasting stem from an overestimation of the number, which, critics argue, prevented the RBI from cutting rates further in the past few months. A rate cut would have been helpful for the economy and possibly lessened the impact of the US tariffs, they contended.

Not just inflation forecasts, of late RBI’s growth forecasts are also getting frequently revised. In the past fiscal, the central bank got almost all its GDP forecasts wrong on the downsides, while those on retail inflation went wrong on the upside.

"While minimising the forecast errors is equally important, there is no systematic bias in the forecast. It is not that the forecast is biased in any particular way," Gupta said.