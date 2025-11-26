Sensex rallies 900 points intraday, gives up momentum in late sell-off

The Indian stock markets on Wednesday (November 26) began the day with strong optimism. Early trading was buoyed by global cues and renewed expectations of a US interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which boosted risk appetite and sent the benchmark indices sharply higher. At its intraday peak, the BSE Sensex climbed nearly 900–925 points, while the Nifty 50 touched levels above 26,150. Broader market segments, including mid-caps and small-caps, also participated in the rally, with multiple sectors registering gains.

However, that early strength did not fully sustain through the trading session. Profit-booking and selling pressure, especially in heavyweight stocks, trimmed much of the morning’s gains. By the closing bell, the Sensex ended sharply lower — down by approximately 314 points — settling around 84,587. The Nifty 50 also gave back some gains, slipping from its earlier highs.