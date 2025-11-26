Sensex roars back above 85,000; metals, PSU banks power mid-morning surge

By late morning on Wednesday, the Indian stock market staged a strong rebound, with the Sensex surging sharply around 11:30 AM after a soft spell earlier in the week. The momentum was broad and energetic, lifting benchmark indices as well as the wider market. The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 26,100 zone, signalling renewed risk appetite among investors after several sessions of cautious trade.
The BSE Sensex surged 855 points to 85,358 in mid-morning trade, and the momentum continued as buying interest stayed strong across the index.
The rebound was not confined to a handful of heavyweights. Buying interest was visible across sectors, with metals and public-sector banks contributing prominently to early gains. These segments benefited from improving global sentiment and the growing conviction that interest-rate reductions may be approaching both internationally and at home. Rate-sensitive pockets such as financials, real estate and autos also attracted steady demand, buoyed by expectations of softer borrowing costs in the coming policy cycles.
Market breadth strengthened noticeably as mid-cap and small-cap indices advanced nearly in line with the frontline benchmarks. The wider participation suggested that investors were willing to re-enter segments that had underperformed during the recent correction. The recovery also reflected a shift in mood after a brief but persistent slide that had weighed on overall sentiment earlier in the week.
Even so, the day’s surge came against a backdrop of lingering caution. A considerable number of individual stocks remain well below their recent highs, indicating that the broader market is still working through the after-effects of earlier volatility. For today’s rally to evolve into a more durable upswing, traders will be looking for consistency in global policy cues, stability in foreign fund flows, and a supportive domestic macroeconomic environment.
As the session progresses, the focus will be on whether the morning’s enthusiasm can hold through the afternoon and whether follow-through buying emerges across sectors. If the gains continue to broaden, Wednesday’s recovery could mark the beginning of a more constructive phase. For now, the mid-morning surge reflects a decisive improvement in sentiment, driven by a mix of global optimism and renewed confidence in India’s near-term economic trajectory.