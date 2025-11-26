Sensex roars back above 85,000; metals, PSU banks power mid-morning surge

By late morning on Wednesday, the Indian stock market staged a strong rebound, with the Sensex surging sharply around 11:30 AM after a soft spell earlier in the week. The momentum was broad and energetic, lifting benchmark indices as well as the wider market. The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 26,100 zone, signalling renewed risk appetite among investors after several sessions of cautious trade.

The BSE Sensex surged 855 points to 85,358 in mid-morning trade, and the momentum continued as buying interest stayed strong across the index.

The rebound was not confined to a handful of heavyweights. Buying interest was visible across sectors, with metals and public-sector banks contributing prominently to early gains. These segments benefited from improving global sentiment and the growing conviction that interest-rate reductions may be approaching both internationally and at home. Rate-sensitive pockets such as financials, real estate and autos also attracted steady demand, buoyed by expectations of softer borrowing costs in the coming policy cycles.