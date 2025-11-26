TCS to power ALDI SOUTH’s digital transformation across continents with AI-enabled cloud solutions

Leveraging TCS’ extensive experience in the retail sector, this partnership will reduce costs and complexity while supporting ALDI SOUTH’s commitment to delivering reliable, value-driven customer experiences globally. This partnership is built on a shared focus on service excellence, seamless integration of legacy and modern systems, and dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in the retail industry.

Building on years of successful collaboration between both organisations, this renewed partnership positions TCS as a key enabler in ALDI SOUTH’s digital advancement by supporting automation, stability, and faster time to market. Together, the two organisations are modernising core systems, strengthening operational resilience, and laying the groundwork for adaptive, future-ready retail operations across ALDI SOUTH’s global markets. Daniel Koch, International Technology Officer, ALDI DX, said, “We are pleased to extend our collaboration with TCS to accelerate our digital transformation.

Together, we will modernize infrastructure, drive automation, and deliver improved outcomes for our business and customers worldwide. This partnership ensures that ALDI SOUTH is well positioned to respond with agility to the evolving demands of global retail.” Abhijit Niyogi, VP and Business Unit Head, Retail – UK, EMEA and India, TCS, said,

“This expanded collaboration is a testament to the trust ALDI SOUTH places in TCS to deliver at scale. By leveraging our deep retail expertise along with advanced cloud, automation, and AI capabilities, we will simplify and modernize ALDI SOUTH’s technology landscape, strengthen operational efficiency, and enable them to respond with agility to evolving market demands. Together, we are building a future-ready, customer-centric model of retail that creates lasting business value across global markets,” Niyogi added.