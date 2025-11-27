Adani acquires majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre at an enterprise value of ₹820 crore

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), in collaboration with Prime Aero Services LLP, is acquiring a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTC), India’s largest independent flight training and simulation provider for an enterprise value of ₹820 crore.

FSTC operates 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft. The company is certified by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and runs state-of-the-art simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad, with significant expansion capacity. It also operates one of India’s largest flying schools at Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana.

“India’s defence pilot training ecosystem is emerging as a major opportunity, mirroring trends in civil aviation where simulator-based training lowers costs and improves safety and efficiency. FSTC has outlined robust growth plans to scale across both defence and civil domains,” said Adani Enterprises in a statement.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace said that this acquisition is the next step in their strategy to build a fully integrated aviation services platform. He added that with FSTC joining Air Works and Indamer Technics, they can now serve customers across civil MRO, general aviation MRO [Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul], defence MRO and full-stack flight training.