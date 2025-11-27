Importing LPG from US may be a costlier proposition for oil marketing companies

MUMBAI: Though the landmark long-term LPG procurement deal with the US is a positive move from a sourcing or supplier diversification point of view, the longer distance and thus the higher freight costs could make it marginally costlier for oil marketing companies in the near term.

The country heavily depends on imports for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with inward shipments meeting as much as 55-60% of demand, despite steady domestic production growth. Import dependence for LPG rose to 66% in fiscal 2025 from 51% in fiscal 2017, according to a Crisil report.

“The recent Indo-US agreement, involving importing 2.2 million tonne per annum of LPG, signifies a notable shift in supplier diversification, reducing historical reliance on the Middle Eastern producers. While the strategic advantages of the deal are substantial, landed cost sensitivities linked to freight could shape the economics of oil marketing companies in the near term,” Crisil Ratings said in a note.

However, with a large portion of the source market now moving to the US, it eases concentration risks and expands room for optimisation in the import basket.

As the sourcing mix expands, delivered costs may vary significantly across the routes and origin points, with the Middle East cargoes tracking the Saudi contract price benchmark and US-linked supplies following the Mont-Belvieu based pricing, where freight plays a proportionately larger role.

The Saudi contract price of LPG has been decreasing, reaching its lowest point since August 2023 due to falling global demand. The Mont Belvieu price benchmark, which tends to fluctuate seasonally, has also dropped. This has empowered importers from the Asia-Pacific region, including India, with two competitive pricing options, enabling them to optimize their LPG sourcing.