India’s first all-in-one Tesla Motors facility inaugurated in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: The country’s first all-in-one Tesla India Motors centre in Gurugram was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

The new facility brings retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging together under one roof.

Elon Musk-led EV maker’s centre is in Sector 48 at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram.

The two centres opened earlier at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Aerocity in Delhi only displayed vehicles, but this centre will provide all major services.

CM Saini expressed confidence that Tesla will establish its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant and other related Tesla units in the state.

He added that AI hubs are being established in Gurugram and Panchkula to promote AI-based startups and research.

Saini said that the Haryana Government is consistently working to reduce the cost of doing business for industries in the state. As part of these efforts, a special leasing policy has been introduced for industrial plots. He added that the local supply chain is also being strengthened in collaboration with industries already established in the region.

He further stated that, to ensure effective dialogue with foreign companies and governments, the Haryana Government has set up the Department of Foreign Cooperation, which is actively facilitating collaborations with global investors.

He highlighted that a robust Ease of Doing Business ecosystem has been created to accelerate industrial development, due to which Haryana emerged as a leader in the ‘Top Achievers’ category of the Ease of Doing Business rankings.