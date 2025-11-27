India’s first all-in-one Tesla Motors facility inaugurated in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: The country’s first all-in-one Tesla India Motors centre in Gurugram was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.
The new facility brings retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging together under one roof.
Elon Musk-led EV maker’s centre is in Sector 48 at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram.
The two centres opened earlier at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Aerocity in Delhi only displayed vehicles, but this centre will provide all major services.
CM Saini expressed confidence that Tesla will establish its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant and other related Tesla units in the state.
He added that AI hubs are being established in Gurugram and Panchkula to promote AI-based startups and research.
Saini said that the Haryana Government is consistently working to reduce the cost of doing business for industries in the state. As part of these efforts, a special leasing policy has been introduced for industrial plots. He added that the local supply chain is also being strengthened in collaboration with industries already established in the region.
He further stated that, to ensure effective dialogue with foreign companies and governments, the Haryana Government has set up the Department of Foreign Cooperation, which is actively facilitating collaborations with global investors.
He highlighted that a robust Ease of Doing Business ecosystem has been created to accelerate industrial development, due to which Haryana emerged as a leader in the ‘Top Achievers’ category of the Ease of Doing Business rankings.
He also said that Haryana takes pride in its automobile sector, which manufactures the highest number of passenger cars in India.
Saini said that the Haryana Government has taken significant steps to free businesses from red tape by amending outdated laws that no longer serve today’s needs.
He added that the government notified the Public Trust Ordinance, 2025, on October 11, which decriminalises 164 provisions across 42 state acts.
He stated that, as a result of the Haryana Government’s progressive policies, 12,20,872 micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in the state over the last 11 years, employing 49.15 lakh people.
He said that Haryana is the land of the Gita, where work is not limited to B-to-B or G-to-G models, but is carried out on an H-to-H or heart-to-heart model.
He stated that Haryana aims to significantly increase its contribution to the national economy by achieving a $1 trillion target by 2047.
He added that the state is actively promoting new startups, innovation, and tech-based industries, with major global brands like Tesla playing an important role in this vision.
He stated that Haryana has emerged as the seventh-largest state in India in terms of the number of startups, with over 9,100 recognised startups currently operating in the state.
He added that AI hubs are being established in Gurugram and Panchkula to promote AI-based startups and research.
To support emerging technologies, the state has also set up a Department of the Future, focused on AI, robotics, biotechnology, and deep-tech.
Additionally, a separate MSME department has been established, and an online facility for filing entrepreneurial memorandums has been launched to further promote micro, small, and medium enterprises.