Mt. K Kapital initiates second realty fund with a corpus of $450 million 

“With our second fund, we look forward to expanding this proposition across the country as we enter the markets of Pune, Bangalore, and NCR. The continued support of our investors has been a significant encouragement, and the confidence they placed in us during the first fund has helped shape our expansion strategy,” said Binitha Dalal, Founder & Managing Partner, Mt. K Kapital.

“As we broaden our developer network and enter new micro-markets, our commitment remains centred on creating win-win structures that aid in delivering successful real estate projects that customers ultimately benefit from,” added Dalal.

Since its launch in 2022, Mt. K Kapital’s first fund, a Rs 790 crore Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)-focused fund with investments in Rustomjee projects, has grown steadily with the support of marquee investors, including leading institutions such as SBI, ICICI Bank, SBI Life and Famy Care, along with several prominent family offices.

Boman Irani, CMD of Rustomjee Group said that the first fund has been a landmark strategy in terms of underwriting, project monitoring, and investor support. “We are certain that the platform will continue to grow consistently and emerge as a major institutional player for the real estate sector from an investment perspective. It has already proven to be a highly effective model within the Rustomjee ecosystem,” he added.

Mt. K Kapital is a real estate-focused fund management company with SEBI SEBI-approved Category II Alternative Investment Fund license that invests in real estate projects across the spectrum. The company’s long-term vision is to become India’s largest real estate fund management platform.