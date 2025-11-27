Mutual fund distributors to get Rs 2,000 for each new investor, says Sebi

MUMBAI: As part of its efforts to increase the participation of new investors including women in the mutual funds space, the market regulator Sebi has introduced a new incentive structure for distributors.

In a circular issued Thursday, Sebi said distributors will now be eligible for up to Rs 2,000 additional commission for bringing in new individual investors (new PANs) from B-30 (beyond the top 30) cities and new women investors from both T-30 (top 30) and B-30 locations.

The new incentive structure will come into effect from next February, Sebi said, adding that the extra commission will be paid over and above the existing trail commission.

However, it added that a distributor cannot claim both the B-30 incentive and the women investor incentive for the same investment.

The circular said the move is aimed at improving outreach, especially in smaller cities and among women investors by encouraging more first-time investors to enter the market.

Explaining the new fee structure, the regulator said for lump sum investments, the extra commission will be 1% or capped at Rs 2,000 per investor, of the first application amount, with a caveat that the investor remains invested for at least a year. In case of systematic investment plans (SIPs), it will be 1% of the total investments made during the first year. The additional commission is capped at Rs 2,000 for every new eligible investor that the distributor brings.