NPCI’s new net banking app to process 1 b monthly transactions

MUMBAI: Net banking is set to big change in a big way with the NPCI Bharat BillPay, an arm of the National Payment Corporation, introducing of a new system designed to make online payments simpler and safer for users.

NPCI Bharat BillPay is targeting 1 billion monthly transactions over the next two-three years, up from 260 million transactions now, and also to reach half of the country's households.

“We do want to reach half of the households and process roughly around three bills per household. That will take us to the 1-billion target monthly bills processed in the next three to four years,” NPCI Bharat BillPay managing director and chief executive Noopur Chaturvedi told reporters here Thursday.

In October, the company crossed 260 million transactions, a 10x growth over the last few years, she added.

She has also announced a new name and identity for the Bharat bill payment system (BBPS), as Banking Connect, which is a unified and interoperable platform for digital bill payments, and was launched during the global fintech summit last month by the Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra.

She further said the new app is already live with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, Federal Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, as also with payment aggregators such as Infibeam, Payu, Pinelabs, Cashfree, Razorpay, HDFC Bank Smart Gateway, Zoho, Easebuzz, Juspay, Open and SBI ePay, she said.

Launched by the RBI and operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay, a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation, provides customers a single platform to pay various bills, using multiple payment modes for seamless, secure transactions.

NetBanking 2.0 or the newly revamped app aims for simpler and safer online payments and the new system routes users directly to their banking apps or offers a QR code option, eliminating the need for forgotten IDs and passwords. This mobile-first approach enhances user experience and security through AI and ML-driven fraud detection.