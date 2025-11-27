Sebi chief flags digital-era risks, calls for stronger financial awareness

MUMBAI: Emphasising the urgent need for deeper financial awareness amid rising investor participation and growing digital risks, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has warned that misinformation, fraudulent apps, deep fake impersonations, unregistered advisers and online persuasion are increasingly shaping household financial decisions and continue to deceive investors.

Investment choices now often begin with forwarded messages, viral videos or social media recommendations rather than verified financial knowledge, Pandey told a BSE regional seminar on investor awareness in Coimbatore on Thursday.

“They may appear harmless, yet they influence financial choices that can reshape household savings, expectations, and financial stability,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Noting the rapid growth of the securities market, Pandey said the number of unique investors has crossed 13.6 crore by October 2025, up from under 4 crore in FY19, while mutual fund investors have grown from 1 crore to 5.6 crore in a decade, and monthly SIP flows have jumped from Rs 3,000 crore in 2016 to near Rs 30,000 crore.