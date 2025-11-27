Tata Motors, RBL Bank deals lift mergers and acquisitions by 37% to $26 billion in first nine months of 2025

MUMBAI: Tata Motors’ $4.45-billion Iveco acquisition along with the $3-billion equity deal that RBL Bank struck with Emirates NBD have led to a 37% growth in the value of mergers and acquisitions to $26 billion across 649 transactions in the first nine months of 2025, while sequentially the deal value rose 19%.

According to a tabulation of deal activities by EY, the dealmaking ecosystem continued to show strong resilience so far in 2025.

The upswing comes despite persistent global macro volatility, demonstrating sustained investor confidence and the country’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic transaction markets, the report said, adding that the deal market saw a sharp rise in mid-sized transactions across key sectors.

According to Amit Khandelwal, a managing partner at EY India, both PE and M&A have seen a rebound from the previous quarter. The $26-billion worth of deals were fueled by big size transactions across key sectors. One of the most remarkable deals in Q3 was the $3-billion acquisition of RBL Bank by Emirates NBD, the largest foreign direct investment transaction in the domestic financial services sector till date, exemplifies the increasing attraction of the sector.