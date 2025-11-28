Despite growth surprise, economists bat for 25 bps rate cut next week

MUMBAI: Despite the surprising Q2 growth numbers of 8.2% that surpassed the RBI's estimates, economists are still batting for a 25 bps rate cut next week, saying the economy will lose steam in the second half, necessitating support at a time when the inflation pressure is off the table.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) faces a challenging act at the December rate review, amid a mix of strong growth and record low inflation, according to Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.

“We expect an emphasis on forward looking growth guidance and high real rate buffer due to weak inflation, to justify a move to lower rates further,” she said.

Echoing her view, Rajani Sinha, the chief economist at Care Ratings, said, “Even while the Q2 growth number is much higher than expected, we feel the central bank could still cut the policy rate in the upcoming meeting on December 5."

Sinha added, “The very low inflation currently would give the central bank opportunity to cut rate as growth will moderate in the second half of the year and trade related uncertainties linger. The central bank will also consider that a part of the high growth in H1 is because of statistical factors.”

Devendra Kumar Pant, the chief economist at India Ratings, also agreed, saying that while strong 8% growth in H1 does not support the argument for monetary easing, weak inflation and nominal GDP growth in H1 being much lower than the budgeted GDP growth make a case for it.

“Therefore we believe the RBI may go for monetary easing 25-50 bps in the rest of FY26 to support nominal GDP growth and the overall growth in FY26 is expected to exceed forecast of 7%," he said.

"Despite the high real GDP growth, we retain our expectations of 25 bps of rate cut in the upcoming policy as inflation trajectory remains benign," said ⁠Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.