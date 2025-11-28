India set to top emerging market growth in 2025 with 7% GDP: Moody’s

Yet, Moody’s also flags areas of caution. Private sector investment remains weak, with companies still reluctant to embark on large new expansion plans. This signals that economic growth is being driven mainly by consumers and the government, while business investment—the third pillar of GDP—continues to lag. Analysts see this as a gap that will need to close for India’s long-term growth story to become more balanced and job-creating.

The forecast arrives amid a fragile global environment marked by trade tensions, uneven demand, and economic slowdowns in several countries. In comparison, India’s ability to sustain strong consumption and maintain investment through public spending gives it a distinct advantage. For markets and industry, the projection reinforces optimism for corporate earnings and foreign capital interest, but it also serves as a reminder that risks remain, especially if global conditions worsen or domestic business confidence fails to pick up.

Overall, Moody’s outlook highlights India’s resilience and strong internal growth cycle. The coming years will reveal whether private investment regains momentum to complement consumption and government spending, helping India translate high GDP numbers into broader economic uplift, say economy analysts.