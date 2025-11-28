Indian markets steady near peaks as GDP data looms

CHENNAI: The major indices are trading close to historic highs today, albeit with a muted tone. As of mid-morning, the Nifty 50 was up modestly — around 26,229, while the BSE Sensex stood near 85,784. This follows a session yesterday when both indexes briefly touched record intraday levels before profit-taking pulled them back.
The recent surge that pushed Nifty past 26,300 and Sensex above 86,000 marked a significant breakout after roughly fourteen months of relative stagnation. This rally has been underpinned by a mix of optimism: investors are hopeful about potential interest-rate cuts — both abroad and at home — which enhances the appeal of equities. Additionally, there has been a renewed sense of confidence in corporate earnings and domestic demand, lending strength to the broader market mood.
That said, the broad market’s internals reflect a somewhat uneven picture. While nine of the sixteen major sectoral groups are showing gains, smaller and mid-cap stocks are under pressure, with declines creeping in. This suggests that much of the recent strength is concentrated in large-caps and select sectors, while broader participation remains cautious. Many retail investors — especially those heavily invested in small-caps — seem to be seeing under-performance, illustrating a disconnect between headline index levels and broader market breadth.
The mood right now could be described as “consolidation near the top.” Markets are likely waiting for fresh triggers before extending the rally. The key catalyst on the horizon is the release of quarterly GDP data later in the day, which (if supportive) could reaffirm recent optimism around economic growth driven by resilient demand and policy support.
In this backdrop, many analysts and traders appear to favour a “buy-on-dips” strategy rather than chasing more gains immediately. The rationale is simple: the indices are near previous highs, and further upside may depend on fresh positive data or global cues. If macro data holds up and foreign as well as domestic flows remain supportive, markets still seem positioned for further gains over coming weeks.
Overall, the current phase reflects renewed confidence among investors in large-cap and -index heavyweights, but also a degree of caution about broader market participation and short-term volatility, especially in smaller-market segments, say a couple of reports from the market analysts associated with leading brokerages.