Indian markets steady near peaks as GDP data looms

That said, the broad market’s internals reflect a somewhat uneven picture. While nine of the sixteen major sectoral groups are showing gains, smaller and mid-cap stocks are under pressure, with declines creeping in. This suggests that much of the recent strength is concentrated in large-caps and select sectors, while broader participation remains cautious. Many retail investors — especially those heavily invested in small-caps — seem to be seeing under-performance, illustrating a disconnect between headline index levels and broader market breadth.

The mood right now could be described as “consolidation near the top.” Markets are likely waiting for fresh triggers before extending the rally. The key catalyst on the horizon is the release of quarterly GDP data later in the day, which (if supportive) could reaffirm recent optimism around economic growth driven by resilient demand and policy support.

In this backdrop, many analysts and traders appear to favour a “buy-on-dips” strategy rather than chasing more gains immediately. The rationale is simple: the indices are near previous highs, and further upside may depend on fresh positive data or global cues. If macro data holds up and foreign as well as domestic flows remain supportive, markets still seem positioned for further gains over coming weeks.

Overall, the current phase reflects renewed confidence among investors in large-cap and -index heavyweights, but also a degree of caution about broader market participation and short-term volatility, especially in smaller-market segments, say a couple of reports from the market analysts associated with leading brokerages.