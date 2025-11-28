India’s Q2 GDP surges to 8.2% on rural strength and spending boost, investment revival awaits

The economic growth showed in the latest data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) also surpassed the estimates of the economists.

The strong performance is also largely attributed to the boost in the manufacturing sector, growth in rural demand and significant growth in the secondary sectors. Manufacturing sector grew by more than four times in this sector rising 9.1 percent in this quarter, which previously stood at 2.2 percent a year ago. Construction followed a significant growth of 7.2 percent.

The Q2 GDP growth also beats most estimates as analysts had predicted the economy to grow at 7-7.3 percent during the July -September quarter.

According to the median forecast from a Reuters poll of 61 economists conducted November 18–24, GDP expanded 7.3 percent year-on-year in the July–September period, down from a better-than-expected 7.8 percent in the previous quarter. Strong rural demand and government expenditure are supposed to be the drivers even as private capital spending remained subdued.

Household consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 percent of the economy, strengthened in the previous quarter as rural spending improved on better agricultural output. However, the urban demand and private investment continued to lag, suggesting uneven growth.

In absolute terms, the real GDP for Q2 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 48.63 lakh crore, up from Rs 44.94 lakh crore in the same quarter last year. The Nominal GDP for the quarter witnessed a growth of 8.7 percent as it is estimated at Rs 85.25 lakh crore.