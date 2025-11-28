Real estate developer Casagrand to reward 1,000 employees with fully-sponsored London trip

The experience includes a guided audio tour of Windsor Castle, a curated visit to Camden Market, and a gala dinner hosted at the InterContinental London, InterContinental London. The trip also features visits to major landmarks such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, St. Paul’s Cathedral, London Bridge, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square, along with a stop at Madame Tussauds.

The holiday will conclude with a scenic cruise along the River Thames, offering panoramic views of the city.

Commenting on the initiative, founder and managing director Arun M N said: “Every year, when we honour our people through this tradition, it reflects what Casagrand truly stands for. Our teams are the heart and soul of this organisation. Their happiness, laughter and tears of joy fill us with pride in the culture we have built together. Sharing wealth and celebrating success with our people is a core belief, and it means even more when we see so many experiencing international travel for the very first time in their lives. For many, this trip marks the fulfilment of long-held dreams and the creation of lifelong memories. Returning home with a renewed sense of pride and belonging is one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition.”