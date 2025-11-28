To promote ease of doing business, RBI consolidates 9,446 circulars into 244 master directions

MUMBAI: In a major push to promote the ease of doing business by bringing down the cost of compliance, the Reserve Bank has consolidated as many as 9,446 circulars/directions into 244 master directions across 11 types of regulated entities.

Going forward, new/amended regulatory norms will be known as directions and not circulars, deputy governor in charge of the regulatory department Shirish Chandra Murmu told reporters here Friday.

The central bank till now used to issue circulars and master circulars as well as directions and master directions.

The initial announcement of repealing most of the directions, which date back to the 1940s, was made on October 1 by governor Sanjay Malhotra and on October 10, the RBI issued the draft for repeal/consolidation.

"Today we will be issuing 244 consolidated master directions. These consolidate all regulations issued to entities over several decades since the 1940s," Murmu said, adding the oldest circular repealed was issued on April 22, 1944 on ‘Advance against government securities’.

Murmu said these changes will definitely bring down the cost of compliance for all regulated entities but did not quantify by how much.

A 40-member team from the department of regulations has been working on it since late June, the central bank said.

The move, aimed at making regulations more timely and user-friendly, has seen 5,673 circulars getting repealed/annulled for being obsolete, and 3,809 getting consolidated/subsumed into 244 master directions.

The original plan was to have only 238 master directions but the numbers added up to 244 after including those dealing with digital payments players, Murmu said.