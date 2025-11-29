As mutual fund assets top Rs 80 trillion mark, Sebi chief calls out low financial literacy

MUMBAI: Amid the continuing speedy growth of the financial markets, including mutual funds, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has called out the low financial literacy among the public. He said better financial literacy is a must for better investor protection as informed decision-making is essential in an increasingly digital financial landscape.

Mutual fund assets reached Rs 79.88 trillion by the end of October, according to Amfi data and given the more than 2% gain in equity markets, it would have added Rs 5 trillion in incremental inflows since then. Between September and October, the AUM jumped by Rs 4.27 trillion from Rs 75.61 trillion to Rs 79.88 trillion.

“Financial literacy stands as a foundation of empowerment, enabling individuals to understand how to save, invest and protect their hard-earned money while navigating an increasingly digital and interconnected financial ecosystem and financial choices are now more closely linked to daily life than ever before,” he told a regional investor awareness seminar organised by the NSE in Puducherry on Saturday, emphasizing on the need to build awareness at the grassroots level.

However, Pandey cautioned that rising participation must be matched with deeper financial understanding. Citing Sebi’s investor survey 2025, he said only 36% of investors have moderate or high knowledge of securities markets, while 62% rely on friends, family or social media for investment advice.

“These findings highlight that awareness is not the same as understanding, and participation without knowledge exposes individuals to unnecessary risk. The gap between awareness and action—and between participation and comprehension — underscores why financial literacy must deepen alongside market growth,” he said.

Nearly 50,000 investor awareness programmes have been conducted across 90% of districts in fiscal 2025, he said.