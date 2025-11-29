At 8.2%, GDP grows at fastest pace in six qtrs

NEW DELHI: India’s economy grew at 8.2% in the second quarter of FY26, beating all estimates and marking the fastest pace in six quarters. This is a big jump from the 5.6% growth in the same period last fiscal. Most analysts had expected the Q2 growth to be in the range of 7–7.5%.

The strong performance is attributed to a boost in manufacturing, rising rural demand, and sustained growth of the services sector. Manufacturing grew at a robust 9.1% — more than four times the 2.2% recorded a year ago. Economists attribute this partly to frontloading of exports to the US ahead of the 50% tariff increase.

Construction also saw healthy expansion, growing at 7.2%. The services sector continued its positive momentum, clocking 9.2% growth in Q2 compared to 7.2% a year earlier.