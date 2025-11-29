Dalmia Bharat subsidiary gets Rs 266-cr GST relief

In a positive development for Dalmia Bharat Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), has secured a major legal victory after the tax department dropped demands for taxes and penalties totalling over Rs 266 crore.

The adjudicating authority, the Sales Tax Officer in Lalgudi, Tiruchirapalli, has dropped the proceedings related to two show-cause notices issued under the Central and Tamil Nadu GST Acts.

According to a regulatory filing made by Dalmia Bharat to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, the demands pertained to differences observed in taxable turnover and input tax credit (ITC) for the assessment years 2019-20 and 2022-23.

For 2019-20, a tax demand of Rs 128.40 crore and a penalty of Rs 19.26 crore have been waived. For 2022-23m a tax demand of Rs 59.33 crore and an equivalent penalty of Rs 59.33 crore have been dropped. The total financial reprieve for the company amounts to ₹187.72 crore in tax and ₹78.59 crore in penalty, aggregating to Rs 266.31 crore.

The company confirmed that the formal orders were received on the evening of November 28, 2025.

In its filing, made under the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, Dalmia Bharat explicitly stated that "there will be no financial impact on DCBL" as a result of this decision. This outcome removes a significant contingent liability that was looming over the cement manufacturer.

The news is likely to be viewed positively by investors, as it resolves a substantial regulatory dispute without any financial outlay from the company. Dalmia Bharat Limited is a leading cement manufacturing company in India.