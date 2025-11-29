Lancor Holdings to work on three redevelopment projects in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s leading property developer Lancor Holdings Limited said that it is redeveloping three major projects within the Chennai city limits, which are Lancor Ananya on Warren Road, Mylapore, Lancor Residences in Alwarpet, and third at Kalakshetra Colony in Besant Nagar and also coming up with affordable housing in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

The project on Warren Road has been approved by the authorities, Alwarpet project is in an advanced with documents been submitted to the authorities concerned and the Kalakshetra Colony project is proposed stage.

Speaking to TNIE, JM Chandrasekar, CEO of Lancor, during the launch of senior citizen apartments Lancor Harmonia Pavilion at Sriperumbudur, said, “There are many more redevelopment projects we are taking up. But they are all at discussion state, so we don’t want to disclose it any details about. Moreover, we are also building an affordable housing complex in Sriperumbudur.”

Speaking about upcoming projects, Chandrasekar said the company plans to expand into affordable housing once its current project is completed. “We have a lot of land parcels available in Sriperumbudur. After finishing the ongoing project, we will start work on affordable housing there,” he said. According to him, the government is extending support for such projects, with the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) offering a subsidy of ₹90 per sq m outside city limits. “We don’t have to pay any premium if a project does not exceed normal FSI limits,” he added.