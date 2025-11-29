Lenskart's net profit surges 20% to Rs 103.5 crore in Q2 of FY26

Eyewear major Lenskart on Saturday reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to Rs 103.5 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q2FY26), compared to Rs 86.3 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

This is the first set of quarterly results for the Gurugram-based company since it successfully launched its initial public offering (IPO) last month.

Lenskart’s revenue from operations rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 2,096 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,735.7 crore in the year-ago period. In the preceding June quarter, the company had reported a PAT of Rs 61.2 crore and revenue of Rs 1,894.5 crore. Total expenses for the firm increased 18% to Rs 1,980.3 crore in Q2FY26, up from Rs 1,671 crore a year ago quarter.

The company said that it is targeting more than 450 net store additions in India in FY26 as against 282 in FY25. The company’s PAT margin has improved by 860 basis points from -3.3% in FY23 to +5.3% in Q2 FY26.