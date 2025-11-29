Lenskart's net profit surges 20% to Rs 103.5 crore in Q2 of FY26

Eyewear major Lenskart on Saturday reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to Rs 103.5 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q2FY26), compared to Rs 86.3 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.
This is the first set of quarterly results for the Gurugram-based company since it successfully launched its initial public offering (IPO) last month.
Lenskart’s revenue from operations rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 2,096 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,735.7 crore in the year-ago period. In the preceding June quarter, the company had reported a PAT of Rs 61.2 crore and revenue of Rs 1,894.5 crore. Total expenses for the firm increased 18% to Rs 1,980.3 crore in Q2FY26, up from Rs 1,671 crore a year ago quarter.
The company said that it is targeting more than 450 net store additions in India in FY26 as against 282 in FY25. The company’s PAT margin has improved by 860 basis points from -3.3% in FY23 to +5.3% in Q2 FY26.
“Our product margin is 69.2%, a potential we realise through scale, centralisation, and vertical integration. Our scale provides negotiating power, keeping frame and lens costs 35-40% below the industry average,” said Lenskart. The company’s India business reported revenue of Rs 1,230.6 crore in Q2FY26 while its international segment posted revenue of Rs 879.6 crore.
Lenskart’s co-founder and chairman Peyush Bansal said that years of investment in technology, supply chain, optometry, design and omnichannel model are now generating strong operating leverage, with revenue up by 25.3% YoY and EBITDA (pre-IndAS 116) up by 54.9% in H1 FY26.
“We are expanding the market, not only competing in it. Almost half of the eye tests we conduct are for customers having their very first eye exam…Our goal is to be the platform enabling the next generation of global eyewear brands,” added Bansal.