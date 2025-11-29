Microfinance industry loan book plunges 17% in Q2, forcing 5 million borrowers out of formal credit

MUMBAI: Incremental loan disbursals by microfinance companies have declined by 17% to Rs 3.39 trillion in the second quarter, down from Rs 4.08 trillion in the same period a year ago, as banks and other lenders have curtailed funds to the troubled sector. This is the sixth consecutive quarter where the portfolio has declined.

The steep decline has resulted in nearly 50 lakh borrowers going out of formal finance, according to the quarterly data released by the Micro-Finance Industry Network (MFIN), an industry body of banks, MFIs, small finance banks and non-banks providing microfinance. MFIN is also the RBI-recognized self-regulatory organization of the industry.

“Continued funding squeeze has resulted in the sixth consecutive quarter fall in microfinance portfolio to Rs 3.39 trillion. This has resulted in nearly 50 lakh borrowers going out of formal finance. It is ironic as portfolio at risk (31-90 days) has improved to 1.09% and 98% of clients are within the MFIN guardrails showcasing disciplined underwriting in the sector,” said MIFN chief executive Alok Misra.

The microfinance sector had been growing at 48% annually for five years before problems arose as borrowers began to overleverage and then defaulted on repayments. There is still room for growth given that microfinance penetration is only 25% of the addressable market, KPMG India national head for financial services Gayathri Parthasarathy said in the report.