Russia threatens total ban on WhatsApp

Moscow: Russia said it was considering banning popular messaging service WhatsApp, accusing it of failing to prevent crime, and urged its tens of millions of users to switch to domestic alternatives.

US technology giant Meta, which owns WhatsApp, said Russia was trying to ban the application because it "defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication".

Russia blocked users from making calls on the platform in August, part of a broader crackdown on Western-owned social media that critics say is designed to tighten government control over the internet.

In a statement on Friday, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it could ban the application "completely" unless it complied fully with Russian law.

"If the messenger fails to comply with Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked," it said, urging Russians to switch to "national services".

WhatsApp is one of the two most popular messaging services in Russia, alongside Telegram.

Moscow wants both messengers to provide access to data upon request from law enforcement, for fraud probes and for investigating activities that Russia describes as "terrorist".

It has also encouraged users to switch to Max, a domestic messaging service that lacks end-to-end encryption, requiring that it be pre-installed on all new smartphones and tablets.

Rights advocates fear the moves could be used for mass surveillance and to target critics of President Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war.