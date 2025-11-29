SBI jacks up GDP growth forecast for full fiscal to 7.6% after strong Q2 showing

MUMBAI: Following the much-higher-than-expected GDP growth in the second quarter, which came in at 8.2%, a full 120 bps more than the RBI estimate, SBI economists have revised up the forecast for the full fiscal to 7.6% from their earlier estimate of 7.5%.

Most other analysts see the economy losing steam in the second half as the base effect wanes and the positive impacts of front-loading exports -- to skirt the higher US tariffs -- in the first half and the second quarter in particular will not be there. As a result, the consensus forward-looking reading of the growth expansion is 6.8-7% for the full fiscal.

At 8.2%, the economy grew at the fastest pace in the previous six quarters. In the comparative period in FY25, the economy had grown at a low 5.6%.

In a report, Soumyakanti Ghosh, the chief economic advisor to SBI, said GDP growth will be 7.5–7.7% in the December quarter and 7% in the March quarter. So far, in the first half, the economy grew at 7.8% in Q1 and 8.2% in Q2.

“With a 7.6% real GDP growth projection for FY26, GDP is likely to cross the $4-trillion-mark by March 2026 and $4.4 trillion by FY27, putting the economy on the right track to reach $5 trillion by March 2029,” he said.