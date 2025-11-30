Dubai real estate market offers long-term capital appreciation, attractive rental yields: DAMAC’s Amira Sajwani

After setting a world record last year by generating AED 10 billion in sales within 24 hours for DAMAC Islands, DAMAC Properties has launched another mega project - DAMAC Islands 2, a luxury master-planned community in Dubai Land.

The Dubai-headquartered real estate giant expects its latest offering to attract buyers worldwide, especially high-net-worth Indians who have shown growing interest in Dubai’s real estate market over the past few years.

“Dubai offers a unique combination of long-term capital appreciation, attractive rental yields, and global liquidity making it a compelling diversification from domestic investments. For Indian investors, especially, it presents a stable regulatory environment and a global gateway that adds hedging value, international exposure, and strong return potential,” Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, told TNIE.

She added that Indians are among the top five investor nationalities for them, representing a significant and growing share of their buyer base.

Experts note that although property prices in major Indian cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have appreciated similarly to Dubai, it is the higher rental yields and easier financing that have drawn buyers’ attention. Rental yields in key Indian markets hover around 3-4%, while in Dubai they range between 6-8%.