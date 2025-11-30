Dubai real estate market offers long-term capital appreciation, attractive rental yields: DAMAC’s Amira Sajwani

After setting a world record last year by generating AED 10 billion in sales within 24 hours for DAMAC Islands, DAMAC Properties has launched another mega project - DAMAC Islands 2, a luxury master-planned community in Dubai Land.
The Dubai-headquartered real estate giant expects its latest offering to attract buyers worldwide, especially high-net-worth Indians who have shown growing interest in Dubai’s real estate market over the past few years.
“Dubai offers a unique combination of long-term capital appreciation, attractive rental yields, and global liquidity making it a compelling diversification from domestic investments. For Indian investors, especially, it presents a stable regulatory environment and a global gateway that adds hedging value, international exposure, and strong return potential,” Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, told TNIE.
She added that Indians are among the top five investor nationalities for them, representing a significant and growing share of their buyer base.
Experts note that although property prices in major Indian cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have appreciated similarly to Dubai, it is the higher rental yields and easier financing that have drawn buyers’ attention. Rental yields in key Indian markets hover around 3-4%, while in Dubai they range between 6-8%.
“Their (Indian buyers) consistent demand and investor confidence underscore both the long-term attractiveness of Dubai real estate and the strength of DAMAC’s global brand appeal in India,” said Sajwani.
When asked if DAMAC Properties is evaluating an entry into the Indian market, she stated that at this time, their primary focus remains on expanding global operations and strengthening delivery in Dubai and international markets.
“While we appreciate the Indian investor interest, there are currently no public plans for real estate project launches in India. Our growth strategy continues to prioritise markets where we hold a strong development and regulatory foothold,” she said.
DAMAC Group, however, recently announced the launch of its new global services arm, DAMAC Shared Services India (DSSI).
Global ratings agency - S&P Global Ratings - in a recent note stated that Damac, the second-largest residential real estate developer in Dubai after Emaar Properties, benefits from ongoing demand for residential properties in the emirate and has already booked an estimated $6 billion in sales from newly launched and existing properties through September 30, 2025.
“The company’s revenue backlog reached $20 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, from $18 billion at the end of 2024. Damac’s current development pipeline comprises over 54,000 units, with 70%-80% already sold prior to completion,” stated S&P Global Ratings.
Sajwani said that they have already delivered 50,000+ homes to date, and with several major launches this year, DAMAC’s delivery pipeline continues to strengthen. The company also recently launched a sales office in Egypt.
“Recently, we handed over the Santorini cluster at DAMAC Lagoons, marking another milestone in our master community deliveries in Dubai. We expect to maintain this momentum, with multiple handovers scheduled for the coming year as part of our growing development portfolio. Given the robust backlog, ongoing launches, and strong sales momentum in 2025, we expect significant growth in revenue over the next two years, building on our strong foundations and market confidence,” said Sajwani.