GST collections rise by 9.1% in September to Rs 1.89 lakh crore with reforms implementation

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for September rose by 9.1% in September 2025 to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, marking the ninth straight month.

According to the finance ministry data released on October 1, Rs 33,645 crore came from Central GST (CGST), Rs 41,836 crore from State GST (SGST), and Rs 1,01883 crore from Integrated GST (IGST). In addition, the government garnered Rs 11,652 crore from cess. With compensation cess being eliminated under GST 2.0, except for the sin goods, there has been a slight fall in the cess collection in September, as compared to Rs 11,941 being collected in September 2024.

On a sequential basis, the September figure was significantly higher than August collections of Rs 1.86 lakh crore, indicating a pick-up in consumption and import demand.