GST rate cut pumps car sales, retail sales hit four lakh mark in September

On the back of Goods & Services Tax (GST) reforms, passenger vehicle (PV) sales skyrocketed in the past 8 days, helping automakers to clock one of their best monthly sales in September. As per early estimates, PV dispatches by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) stood at about 375,000-380,000 units last month when compared to 360,000 units dispatched in September 2024.

Retail sales, however, are likely to have surpassed the 400,000 mark in September 2025 as buyers rushed to take deliveries since the new GST rates kicked in which also coincided with the commencement of the Navratri festival. In September 2024, retail sales stood at 320,000 units.

India’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki ( MSIL) - led the retail market with its sales growing 27.5% year-on-year in September 2025 to 173,500 units. The company’s bookings during September 2025 hit a milestone of 350,000 units. The carmaker had earlier announced price cuts of up to Rs 1.29 lakh across its portfolio.