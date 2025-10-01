Nestlé India to accelerate greenfield, brownfield investment in Odisha

NEW DELHI: Nestlé India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) to accelerate investments in greenfield and brownfield projects in Odisha and its existing manufacturing locations. The MoU was formalised at the World Food India Summit 2025 in the capital.

Announcing the pact, Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said the company will channel investments over the next two to three years to support India’s food processing ecosystem. “The signing of this MoU underscores our commitment to investments in the food processing sector. These projects are expected to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities, reinforcing our commitment to India’s growth story as we continue on this journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Nestlé India said the new investments would focus on building sustainable, inclusive and future-ready food systems while strengthening brands and infrastructure.