RBI delivers no surprises, keeps rates, stance unchanged amid tariff uncertainties

The RBI-led Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously kept the repo rate at 5.5% and maintained the neutral stance, adopting a wait-and-watch approach amidst US tariff woes and geopolitical developments. This decision follows 100 bps cuts delivered earlier.

The decision is in line with analysts' expectations and follows the August policy review, when it had taken a wait-and-watch approach to assess the impact of US tariffs and other global developments on the domestic economy.

The rate-setting panel also reduced its FY26 consumer price inflation projection from 3.7% to 3.1%. However, it said it expected inflation to inch up above 4% by Q4 and beyond.

The committee also retained its growth forecast for the year, even as it keeps a wary eye on the global tariff turmoil.

The six-member panel voted unanimously to keep the repo rate at 5.5%, maintaining its neutral policy stance, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said Wednesday.

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks for short-term needs. One basis point equals 0.01%.

"The current macroeconomic conditions, outlook and uncertainties call for continuation of the policy repo rate of 5.5%," Malhotra said, adding the committee would "wait for further transmission of the front-loaded rate cuts to the credit markets and the broader economy."