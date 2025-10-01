RBI developing AI-driven tool to flag fraudulent transactions

MUMBAI: To strengthen the security of the rapidly growing digital payments ecosystem, the Reserve Bank is implementing a new ‘digital payments intelligence platform’ that will leverage artificial intelligence to identify potentially risky transactions before they are completed.

Speaking to the press after the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said Wednesday the platform is currently under development at the RBI Innovation Hub which is building prototype.

An entity is also being set up to operate the system once it is launched, he said without disclosing a timeline for the rollout of the proposed platform, which once operational will collect and analyse data from various sources to identify potential threats and prevent fraudulent activities.

“The idea is to gather information from all available sources and train an AI system on this data,” he said, adding, “this system will flag potentially risky transactions in real-time. Based on these alerts, either the customer or the bank can decide whether to proceed with the transaction or not. We expect this to have a meaningful impact in reducing fraudulent activity in the system," said deputy governor T Rabi Shankar, who is in-charge of payments and settlement departments along with information technology department at the central bank,

While stressing that fraud levels in digital payments space remain low, he underscored the need for continued vigilance.

“If you look at the number of fraud cases relative to total transactions in UPI and similar platforms, they remain well under control. But with the exponential growth of digital payments, ensuring security is a priority,” Shankar said.