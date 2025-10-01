RBI increases IPO financing limit to Rs 25 lakh per person

NEW DELHI: In a big move the banking sector regulator – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- has increased the IPO financing limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh per person. The announcement was made by RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra in his monetary policy statement.

The governor also proposed to remove the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities and enhance limits for lending by banks against shares from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

These were part of five announcements made by the governor to enhance flow of credit. The governor also proposed to provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates.

It has also been proposed to withdraw the framework introduced in 2016 that disincentivised lending by banks to specified borrowers (with credit limit from banking system of Rs 10,000 crore and above).