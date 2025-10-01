RBI looking at letting lenders digitally lock phone if loan in default: Guv

MUMBAI: If the Reserve Bank goes ahead and allows banks to digitally lock your phone-if it was bought on EMIs but you are not paying back on time--you are in trouble. The regulator has said it is seriously examining the proposal from banks to allow such measures to recovery small ticket loans.

At present, banks can seize a vehicle or a house if the loan is in default for more than a month.

In 2024, more than one-third of consumer electronics, including phones, were reportedly bought on small-ticket loans in the country.

If permitted, the initiative is aimed at curbing bad assets, though it involves balancing customer data privacy with lenders' interests. If allowed a phone security platform that allows lenders to remotely lock mobile phones would have to be developed and can go a long way in curbing bad assets in this area of credit demand.

Responding to a media question on whether a bank can remotely lock a mobile phone if that was purchased on EMIs and if the borrower is in defaults, governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Reserve Bank is going through the proposal that banks have towards this end and are analyzing pros and cons of the facility. Btu also have to keep consumers’ data privacy and interest in mind but without hampering the lenders' interests.