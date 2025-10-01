Tariffs, other external woes have RBI in rate-knots

MUMBAI: Though the RBI-led rate-setting panel has decided to get into a rate-knot this time—leaving both the benchmark interest rates as well as the neutral monetary stance unchanged, governor Sanjay Malhotra has given enough hints at another round of easing, saying for now it’s better to be waiting and watching than acting given the absolute fluidity of external situation led by the US tariffs.

After three successive reductions to the tune of 100 bps to 5.5%, the monetary policy committee or MPC on Wednesday unanimously voted to take more time to assess the impact of the 50% tariffs on the economy as well as other fast evolving issues both domestic and external, with the domestic issues being the positive rub-offs from the GST rate reduction and the steeply fallen inflation along with the floods impacting farm production and the resultant impact on food inflation. Though the panel retained the neutral stance too, it was with dissent with two external members—Ram Singh and Nagesh Kumar--wanting to change it accommodative, the governor told reporters later.

Given these the governor has admitted that there is room for more action on the rates front, may be in December, by which time he expects more clarity on whether tariff uncertainties can be dismissed. Moreover, festive demand trends will provide a clearer view of growth potential amid external demand volatilities.

On how far the GST rate cuts can cushion the impact of the 50% tariffs on the broader economy, Malhotra said, not all of it, but may be 20 bps cushioning from the likely increased domestic demand, which he did confirm that domestic demand remains weak and the growth outlook is clouded due to elevated global policy uncertainties, and tariffs will moderate already weak exports.