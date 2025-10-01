Tata Group to build Airbus H125 helicopter in Karnataka, delivery expected to commence early 2027

India’s first helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) from the private sector, to be established by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to build the Airbus H125 helicopters, will be located in Vemagal in Karnataka. The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027 and it will be available for exports in the South Asian region as well.

European aviation major Airbus and the salt-to-airline conglomerate Tata Group had in January 2024 announced plans to set up India's first helicopter facility in the private sector. This announcement was made during the two-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

“India is an ideal helicopter country. A ‘Made in India’ helicopter will help develop this market and position helicopters as an essential tool for nation-building,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia. “We are extremely glad to be adding this new chapter to our multi-faceted relationship with our trusted partners Tata.”

According to Airbus, the ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopter will help develop new civil and para-public market segments and also meet the Indian armed forces’ requirement for a light multi-role helicopter, especially on the icy heights of the country’s Himalayan frontiers. Plans include a military version, the H125M, to be offered out of this Indian factory with high levels of indigenised components and technologies.

“This will bolster both civil and defence requirements. This is our second FAL in collaboration with Airbus and further reinforces the partnership between Tata and Airbus for India. said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems.