Tata Group to build Airbus H125 helicopter in Karnataka, delivery expected to commence early 2027

India’s first helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) from the private sector, to be established by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to build the Airbus H125 helicopters, will be located in Vemagal in Karnataka. The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027 and it will be available for exports in the South Asian region as well.
European aviation major Airbus and the salt-to-airline conglomerate Tata Group had in January 2024 announced plans to set up India's first helicopter facility in the private sector. This announcement was made during the two-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
“India is an ideal helicopter country. A ‘Made in India’ helicopter will help develop this market and position helicopters as an essential tool for nation-building,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia. “We are extremely glad to be adding this new chapter to our multi-faceted relationship with our trusted partners Tata.”
According to Airbus, the ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopter will help develop new civil and para-public market segments and also meet the Indian armed forces’ requirement for a light multi-role helicopter, especially on the icy heights of the country’s Himalayan frontiers. Plans include a military version, the H125M, to be offered out of this Indian factory with high levels of indigenised components and technologies.
“This will bolster both civil and defence requirements. This is our second FAL in collaboration with Airbus and further reinforces the partnership between Tata and Airbus for India. said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems.
He added, “Tata Advanced Systems is well placed in the Indian aerospace sector with capability to build and deliver fixed-wing aircraft as well as helicopters for the nation’s requirements.”
Tata Advanced Systems intends to undertake manufacturing and testing of H125 helicopters including assembly, integration and testing of structural mechanical, electrical systems and components into a complete helicopter and final flight tests required before the delivery of the helicopter to customers.
Airbus had earlier collaborated with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.
The H125 FAL is the second Airbus aircraft assembly plant that Tata Advanced Systems is building in India, after the C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. Airbus sources components and services worth about $1.4 billion every year from India, including complex systems such as aircraft doors, flap-track beams and helicopter cabin aerostructures.
Analysts tracking the sector said that this partnership is a big step for India to become an aviation manufacturing hub. At present, two of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers-Airbus and Boeing- are sourcing billions of dollars worth of parts from India and have been exploring ideas for setting up a base here. The two companies have an order book of 1,100 aircraft from Indian carriers.
However, India’s civil helicopter market is nowhere near its airline market. The number of registered civil choppers in India till last year stood at about 250 last year and has never exceeded the 300 mark. In comparison, Brazil has around 1,250 choppers, Australia has about 2,000 and the US has over 14,000.
“India’s civil helicopter market is a victim of policy paralysis. Despite enormous potential ranging from tourism to emergency medical services, it is very difficult and expensive to own/operate a helicopter in India. Let us hope that this FAL may open up this sector as there is no shortage of potential buyers in India,” said an aviation expert from a consultancy firm requesting anonymity.
The H125 is the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter. This high-performing versatile helicopter is a member of Airbus’ Ecureuil family, which has accumulated more than 40 million flight hours worldwide. The H125 is the only helicopter to have landed on Mount Everest.