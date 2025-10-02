Finance Ministry orders probe into allegations against Chennai customs after Wintrack row

NEW DELHI: The Finance ministry has ordered a fact-based inquiry into allegations of harassment by Chennai-based importer Wintrack Inc against local Customs officials. The Ministry of Finance has directed the Department of Revenue (DoR) to conduct a fair and transparent investigation, deputing a senior officer to examine all evidence and hear all parties involved.

The move follows a public statement by Wintrack Inc on social media platform X, where the company announced that it would cease its import-export operations in India from October 1, citing “relentless harassment” and retaliation by Customs officials after it allegedly exposed bribery demands.

“After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times,” claimed the company on X.

Wintrack’s social media post went viral with several individuals coming forward with their harrowing India customs story.

In a detailed rebuttal issued late Wednesday, Chennai Customs dismissed the allegations as “serious and false,” accusing the importer of misclassification of goods, concealment of undeclared items, and non-compliance with mandatory environmental and regulatory requirements. Officials said physical examination revealed undeclared USB charging cables and the absence of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certification under the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022.