Runwal Developers files for Rs 2,000-cr IPO

MUMBAI: City-focused builder Runwal Developers has filed the papers with the Sebi for a Rs 2,000-crore primary share sale, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,700 crore and a secondary equity sale component of Rs 300 crore by promoter Sandeep Subhash Runwal.
As much as Rs 1,300 crore from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt availed by the company and its subsidiaries--Runwal Construction, Aethon Developers, R Retail Ventures, R Mall Developers, and Histyle Retail, and for general corporate purposes.
Began in 1988, Runwal is a prominent developer with a strong focus on lifestyle-oriented projects and a diversified portfolio spanning across residential, commercial and retail projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.
The Company is a well-established brand in MMR and has a strong ongoing and upcoming project pipeline across residential, commercial, organized retail and hospitality in MMR and Pune (Source: Anarock Report), focussed on delivering quality and product-driven solutions within committed timelines.
The company ranks among the top 10 largest realtors in the MMR in terms of residential units supplied between January 2022 and March 2025, according to realty consultant Anarock indicating its prominent presence in the region. Runwal is also the second-largest developer in the nearby Thane in terms of residential units supplied between January 2022 and March 2025.
As of June 2025, the company has 35 completed projects, 17 ongoing projects and 24 upcoming projects spanning across residential, commercial, organized retail and hospitality segments, in the MMR and Pune markets. Its residential offerings cater to ultra-luxury, luxury, high income and mid-income customers and has delivered 11.22 million sqft of developed area. In addition, it has a leased portfolio of 2.89 million sqft of commercial and retail assets with the R City Mall in Ghatkopar being the largest Grade A mall in the MMR with a gross leasable area of 1.23 million sqft. Its commercial portfolio comprises 1.18 million sqft.
As of June 2025, it has six projects under the redevelopment model and two projects under the joint development model, with developable area aggregating to 2.35 million sqft and 1.15 million sqft, respectively.
Runwal closed FY25 with revenue of Rs 1,163 crore up from Rs 310 crore in FY23 from which it earned Rs 137.4 crore and Rs 42.3 crore, respectively.