Runwal Developers files for Rs 2,000-cr IPO

MUMBAI: City-focused builder Runwal Developers has filed the papers with the Sebi for a Rs 2,000-crore primary share sale, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,700 crore and a secondary equity sale component of Rs 300 crore by promoter Sandeep Subhash Runwal.

As much as Rs 1,300 crore from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt availed by the company and its subsidiaries--Runwal Construction, Aethon Developers, R Retail Ventures, R Mall Developers, and Histyle Retail, and for general corporate purposes.

Began in 1988, Runwal is a prominent developer with a strong focus on lifestyle-oriented projects and a diversified portfolio spanning across residential, commercial and retail projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune.

The Company is a well-established brand in MMR and has a strong ongoing and upcoming project pipeline across residential, commercial, organized retail and hospitality in MMR and Pune (Source: Anarock Report), focussed on delivering quality and product-driven solutions within committed timelines.