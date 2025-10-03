Abu Dhabi's IHC snaps up 41% of Sammaan Capital for $1 billion

MUMBAI: Global investment giant International Holding Co (IHC) has agreed to acquire a 41.2% controlling stake in Sammaan Capital, which was earlier Indiabulls Housing Finance, for Rs 8,850 crore. The Abu Dhabi investment conglomerate will complete the investment through its affiliate Avenir Investment.

The deal, the largest primary capital infusion into a domestic non-banking firm, will makes IHC Sammaan’s promoter with the right to appoint a majority of directors, Sammaan said in a statement.

International Holding Co is the most valuable holding company in the whole of West Asia and the Sammaan investment is its latest bet on the country’s housing finance space. IHC has become a major holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms with a market capitalization of $239.9 billion. IHC has been ramping up its India presence with high-profile investments, including deals with the Adani group and snack maker Haldiram’s.

As part of the transaction, Avenir will subscribe to 330 million shares and 306.7 million convertible warrants at Rs 139 each from Sammaaan. This will also trigger an open offer, as per the regulatory guidelines, to acquire an additional 26%.

Following the deal, Avenir will be classified as a promoter and will take control of the company.

“The $1 billion investment reflects our conviction in India’s financial sector and its commitment to widening access to capital,” the Abu Dhabi-headquartered group said. With this deal, IHC has forayed into the financial services sector in India through a major primary capital infusion into a non-bank financial company.