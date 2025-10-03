Deal Street snaps up $110 billion in first 3 quarters, reach 3-year high

Energy and power deals totaled $27.7 billion, a four-fold increase, and accounted for 25.2% market share. Industrials totaled $16.2 billion, up 95.3%, capturing 14.8% market share. High technology rounded out the top three sectors with 12.9% market share, totaling $14.2 billion, up 94.5%.

Despite a slow start in Q1, the equity capital markets gained momentum in the second and third quarters, bringing in total proceeds to $41 billion year-to-date, Elaine Tan of LSEG Deals Intelligence said.

Though overall issuance declined 17% in both value and number of issues, this remains the second-largest since records began in 1980. Initial public offerings raised $10.8 billion, up 17.5% on-year, marking the highest nine-month total on record, driven by billion-dollar offerings from HDB Financial and Hexaware Technologies. In contrast, last year’s largest IPO during the same period was Bajaj Housing at $781 million, as bigger IPOs were in Q4.

Follow-on offers, though lower than last year’s block trade-driven activity, remains the second strongest on record.

With a robust IPO pipeline from high-profile issuers including Tata Capital, LG Electronics, Wework India, the market is well-positioned to sustain momentum into year-end, Tan said.

Meanwhile, robust deal street had investment bankers earning a whopping $988.7 million in fees during the first nine months of 2025, up 12%.

Of this equity capital markets fees reached $438 million, down 4% from a year ago, while debt capital markets underwriting fees totaled $195.2 million, a 2% decline but syndicated lending fees grew 40% to $119.6 million and completed M&A fees rose 66% to $236 million.

Jefferies leads the overall i-banking fee sweepstakes taking home $85.9 million, or 8.7% wallet share of the fee pool.

Private equity-backed M&As amounted to $16.4 billion, up 67.2, making it the highest first nine-month total since 2022.

Primary bond offerings raised $77.9 billion, up 16.5% and the highest year-to-date total since records began in 1980.