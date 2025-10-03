Gold vs Silver—What’s the better investment right now

CHENNAI: Gold and silver prices continue to command investor attention, with both metals trading at record highs. In the Indian market, gold futures recently crossed the Rs 1,17,000 per 10 grams mark, while silver touched around Rs 1,44,200 per kilogram. The rally has been fueled by global safe-haven demand, expectations of US interest rate cuts, and geopolitical uncertainties.
While gold remains the traditional store of value, silver has delivered sharper percentage gains this year, supported not only by safe-haven buying but also by its strong industrial demand, particularly in electronics and renewable energy. However, analysts caution that both metals are showing signs of being overbought, raising the risk of short-term corrections.
Gold: The Defensive Play
Gold continues to be a preferred hedge against inflation, currency volatility, and market instability. Its relatively lower volatility makes it suitable for conservative investors. Analysts believe that as long as global monetary easing and geopolitical tensions remain in play, gold could stay well supported, though immediate upside may be capped after its steep rally.
Silver: The High-Beta Option
Silver offers a mix of safe-haven appeal and industrial use, which gives it stronger upside potential in growth cycles. However, its higher volatility means prices could fall sharply if industrial demand weakens or global risk appetite fades. For investors with a higher risk tolerance, silver remains an attractive tactical bet, especially if bought on pullbacks.
Market experts suggest gold should remain the core holding for most portfolios due to its stability, while silver can be considered for diversification and higher return potential. A staggered buying approach is recommended to reduce the risk of entering at peak levels.
market analysts say that gold offers resilience and stability in uncertain times, while silver carries greater risk-reward potential. Therefore, a balanced allocation—anchoring on gold with selective exposure to silver—may offer the best hedge and growth opportunity in the current market environment.